Man uses hedge shears to steal Grapeland Police patrol unit, goes for ride

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – According to police, a man was arrested shortly after stealing and taking a ride in a Grapeland PD patrol unit last Friday.

Officer Hatton with the Grapeland Police Department parked his patrol unit in the parking lot of Prosperity Bank on Highway 287. Hatton left the car running but locked with the key in the ignition.

34-year-old Stephen Eric Delance was inside the bank at the time of Hatton’s arrival. He reportedly exited the bank and got into his truck that was parked beside Hatton’s patrol unit.

Delance backed up as if to leave, then pulled back into his parking spot. He exited the vehicle and walked to the driver’s side door of the patrol unit to look inside the vehicle.

Police say he walked back to his truck to get hedge shears, then proceeded to put the shears over his head and hit the patrol car “with a great deal of force, shattering the glass of the driver’s side window.”

He then reportedly stuck his arm through the window, unlocked the door and entered the patrol unit, which has department-issued weapons inside.

The stolen police car was found shortly after, a little more than eight miles down the road at the Valero HotSpot #2 in Latexo, according to police. Delance was apprehended and transported to the Houston County Jail and a bond of $50,000 was set.

Delance was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Grapeland Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Crockett Police Department and TDCJ K9 units worked together diligently in the search for Delance.

According to Grapeland police, an officer leaving their car locked but running is a common practice. All Grapeland PD patrol cars have locators in their in-car computers and leaving the car on helps conserve battery of the in-car camera system.