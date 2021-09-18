Man who kicked woman down NYC subway station escalator has been arrested, police say

Police had previously asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Brooklyn subway station assault. (NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WPIX) – Police arrested a suspect accused of kicking a woman inside a New York City subway station, sending her falling down an escalator, authorities said Friday.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Twitter the suspect, identified by police as Bradley K. Hill, was taken into custody. Shea also thanked detectives for apprehending the man.

Video from the Sept. 9 attack showed the man had passed the woman on the escalator. After a brief verbal exchange, he kicked the 32-year-old woman in the chest, then fled from the Brooklyn subway station.

Warning: Video below contains graphic footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

⚠️ ARRESTED ⚠️



Thanks to your @NYPDDetectives, the suspect in this assault has been taken into custody.



— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) September 17, 2021

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh, as well as trauma to her left ankle. She refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Hill, 32, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and attempted assault, according to the NYPD.