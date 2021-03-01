Marshall begins Travis Street Water Main Replacement Project

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The city of Marshall is beginning its Travis Street Water Main Replacement Project, which includes replacing the existing 82-year-old 12-inch water main on Travis Street from Columbus Street to U.S. Highway 59.

On Monday, contractors began placing the materials and equipment in the area that will be used. Excavation work will soon follow, said information from the city.

Work will be along the south side of Travis Street which will reduced to one lane of traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

The Travis Street Water Main Project helps fulfill one of the city’s goals of improving crucial utility infrastructure.