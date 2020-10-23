Marshall ISD to return to in-person classes in November

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- Marshall ISD announced in a letter that the district will return to in-person classes on Nov. 9.

According to Superintendent Jerry Gibson, the district made this decision because out of 1,343 online students about 32% in grades K-12 are failing one or more classes during the current grading period. Also roughly 21% are failing two or more classes. However, this data does not include Marshall Early Graduation School.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” Gibson said. “The safety of our students and district staff is our number one priority. We will continue to follow our COVID-19 protocols outlined at the beginning of the year and work every day to ensure a safe, sanitary learning environment for our students.”

The district also wrote that the last day of virtual instruction will be Friday, Nov. 6.

Marshall High School currently has 380 students studying online and 43.16% are failing one class. Similarly, out of 382 virtual students at Marshall Junior High School 42.67% are failing one or more classes.

On the other hand, students who are taking in-person classes like some students in grades K-5 are not seeing a significant increase in failing rates. Failure rates in at least one class for students in on-campus learning in grades K-5 are currently 6.7% (109 out of a total of 1,613 students), compared to 17.3% (101 of 581 students) who have chosen the virtual learning option, according to the district.

Marshall Junior High is also seeing this difference. The school has 832 students and 27.88% of face-to-face learners are failing at least one class as opposed to 42.67% of students in online learning.

The superintendent also said that most, but not all students will have to return to campus.

“MISD will be sensitive to the needs of our medically-fragile and medically at-risk students and will work with those families on a case-by-case basis to ensure and provide a learning experience that is safe and workable for them,” Gibson wrote

In the letter the district also shared it has had 37 total cases of COVID-19 and they currently have 10 active cases.