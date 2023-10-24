TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Maryland Terrapins assistant football coach was arrested for DUI in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend, according to arrest records.

Kevin Sumlin, 59, of Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Saturday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, according to records.

He was arrested at 5951 North U.S. Highway 301, according to records, which is listed on Google Maps as a RaceTrac gas station.

Records show Sumlin refused a breathalyzer test.

He was released from jail on a $500 bond, according to records.

Arrest records list Sumlin’s employer as the University of Maryland. The football team’s website shows Sumlin as an Associate Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach.

“Maryland Athletics is aware of the incident this past weekend involving football coach Kevin Sumlin,” the university said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment.”

Sumlin was hired this year after being a head coach with the University of Houston, Texas A&M, and the University of Arizona, according to his bio on the team’s website.

The Maryland Terrapins were on a bye week this weekend. The team is currently 5-2.