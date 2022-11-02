HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, more commonly known as “Mattress Mack,” is setting up to make a record payday if the Houston Astros can win the 2022 World Series.

McIngvale made some big bets at the beginning of the season, and it is looking like it could pay off in a range of $75 million if the Astros can beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic beginning on Friday. Some are saying that would be the biggest payout ever in sports gambling history.

At the beginning of the 2022 baseball season, McIngvale placed a $2 million wager with Barstool Sportsbook in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to win around $10.6 million if the Astros win. He also placed a $3 million wager with the Caesars Sportsbook app to win $30 million and another $1 million with the WynnBET app that would pay $13 million.

Just the bet alone with Caesars would be the largest win at a legal sportsbook ever.

But as you have seen in his commercials, McIngvale is willing to share his winnings with his Gallery Furniture customers if the Astros can pull off four more wins. All season long, Mattress Mack has advertised his “Win it All” campaign at his stores, promising his customers to that if the Astros win, the furniture that they bought at $3,000 or more is free.

If you’re haven’t taken advantage of Gallery’s “Win it All” promotion, you’re too late. The promotion ended right at the end of the regular season.

McIngvale was on a big losing streak with his betting for most of this year, losing up to $15.4 million. But he did get $12.2 million back when Kansas won the NCAA men’s basketball championship over North Carolina in April.