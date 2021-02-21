Medina’s truck team helps drivers in East Texas during winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Medina’s Trucking Team has pulled through by helping stuck drivers in wintry weather.

Over the past week, the team has helped pull people out of the snow and delivered meals.

“At least what I saw here in our county, everybody was helping,” Jacob Arroyo with Medina’s Trucking said.

The group had spent several morning meetings discussing how they would divide and conquer parts of East Texas to make sure no driver was left behind.

“We’ve seen a lot of guys driving in their vehicle just helping,” Arroyo said.

They added that this was a group effort after saying they saw and worked with many other East Texans with the resources to help save the day.

“We just happened to by the guys who were caught on camera, but a lot of people even first responders…The only thing I can say is invest a little bit in 4 wheel drive,” Arroyo said.