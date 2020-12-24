Meet Officer Leo, Henderson PD’s Christmas elf off his shelf causing holiday mischief

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department’s Facebook page has featured a new trouble-making recruit daily since late November: meet Officer Leo.

After a 2-week quarantine, Officer Leo was sworn in Nov. 27 to help with the Christmas season. Since then, he’s found himself in a few interesting situations.

Officer Leo’s mischievous activities have been a source of joy for followers of the Henderson Police Department on Facebook. In a job so often filled with stress and pressure, Officer Leo seems unfazed by the stakes.

Even with all his antics, Officer Leo manages to remind us all what really matters this holiday season.

See more of Officer Leo and the Henderson Police Department here.