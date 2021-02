Some KETK and FOX51 viewers may be unable to receive our signal, because of weather-related technical issues.

We ask for your patience as we work to get the situation resolved.

We will bring you Governor Abbott’s briefing about the power and water situation at 3pm.

And you can watch all of our newscasts on KETK.com and FOX51.com.

We will keep you informed on all of our digital platforms: web, social and mobile.