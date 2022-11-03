TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An undocumented Mexican national was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a illegal alien in possession of a firearm on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Angel Emmanuel Solano-Calvillo, 32 of Mexico, was stopped by Jacksonville police officers on Jan. 11 for a traffic violation, according to the Eastern District of Texas.

In the process of the traffic stop, officials said it was discovered that Solano-Calvillo was an undocumented Mexican citizen and had the following items in his vehicle:

An AR-style rifle

A 9mm pistol

Approximately 800 rounds of ammunition

A tactical vest

Six 30-round magazines

Methamphetamines with distribution paraphernalia

A police scanner

An inert hand grenade

Two drones

Several portable handheld radios

According to authorities, Solano-Calvillo was then arrested and admitted to his immigration status and to participating in methamphetamine distribution.

This investigation was conducted by the Tyler Field Unit of Homeland Security Investigations, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department.