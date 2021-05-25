Tyler Legacy reveals memorial in honor of late veteran, former student

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Legacy High School held a special ceremony on Tuesday to honor one of their fallen alumni.

They honored Jesse Anderson, a 1996 Tyler Legacy graduate, who died during an army training exercise in Idaho back at the beginning of February.

During the ceremony, the school showed that his name is now engraved on a memorial. Friends, faculty and students showed their support.

The Rho Kappa Honor Society helped organize the event by preparing a speech and releasing balloons to remember the late veteran. The Red Raider’s color guard was there and saluted Anderson.

His close friends also mentioned what kind of man he was.

“He was an amazing person, that everybody admired that everybody claimed was his best friend.” Caryl Werntz

After students unveiled his name chiseled into a marble monument, veterans put pennies on his memorial, paying their last respects to Anderson.

“He was just a great guy,” Anderson’s best friend Aaron Werntz said.

He is survived by his wife, four children, and the Tyler Legacy community.