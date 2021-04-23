Tyler Legacy students honored with breakfast for enlisting in military

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Legacy High School honored six seniors who were enlisting into the armed forces. The students will go into either the Navy or the Army.

“[It’s a] truly remarkable thing when these kids say, yes I want to serve my country,” says Amy Clemens, Tyler Legacy teacher.

One of the six students is Mikayla Taylor. She was the first woman in her family to serve in the military.

“This is like a family kind of tradition but I’m going to be the first female family member to go into the military. My uncle, my grandpa and my brother all enlisted in the army and the navy,” Taylor said.

Teachers, who were also veterans, spoke to the students and encouraged them to serve our country with dignity and respect.

“The fact that they congratulated us it seems like it’s important to them that we’re doing it,” Taylor said.

Army and Navy leaders introduced each student to the audience. Telling the crows how proud they are of them.