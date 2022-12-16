MINEOLA, TX (KETK)- The City of Mineola is turning 150 in 2023 and has unveiled a mural in honor of the accomplishment.

“To get to 150 years is big time, I mean it’s huge,” said Owen Tiner.

The city of Mineola’s director of marketing and tourism Owen Tiner grew up in Mineola and is now excited he gets to help plan the sesquicentennial celebration.

“I mean we did it in the United States, what, back in 1976 or something like that, that’s 150 years, we get to celebrate by cities now, that’s awesome for us,” said Tiner.

On Friday, the town decided to kick things off by unveiling a mural in a special location.

“Well the mural itself is a representation of what we will be doing in the coming year, and we wanted that in a very prominent spot where it’s a beckon for everyone to see and even the train going by,” said Tiner.

Starting with the railroad mineola has grown and changed over the years and now 150 years later they are cementing their history.

“We’re just happy to celebrate 150 years of being in existence,” said Jayne Lankford, Mineola Mayor.

Mayor of Mineola Jayne Lankford read a proclamation, officially declaring the start of the celebration.

“I was alive for our, 50 years ago for our centennial celebration, so I’m pleased to be around for our sesquicentennial celebration,” said Lankford.

As the community joined in the celebration a surprising but festive light snow fell.

“I ordered the snow, I ordered a little bit more than this, but no it’s supposed to be good luck I think,” said Tiner.

Everyone is excited for a year-long birthday party for the town they call home. Events for Mineola’s sesquicentennial will begin in January with the changing of the banners on the light post.