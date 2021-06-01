Minor flooding expected along Lake Fork Creek near Quitman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ROAD FLOODING PIC_1458339832362.jpg

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, has issued a flood warning beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday for the section of Lake Fork Creek that runs through Wood County, near Quitman.

Lake Fork Creek is expected to rise above flood stage late Tuesday and continue rising to at least 16.6 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Flood stage is 16 feet.

Interactive radar

The creek primarily runs through rural areas.

“Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground,” advises the NWS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51