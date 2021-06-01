Minor flooding expected along Lake Fork Creek near Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, has issued a flood warning beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday for the section of Lake Fork Creek that runs through Wood County, near Quitman.
Lake Fork Creek is expected to rise above flood stage late Tuesday and continue rising to at least 16.6 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Flood stage is 16 feet.
The creek primarily runs through rural areas.
“Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground,” advises the NWS.
