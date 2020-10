BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A Texas A&M Kingsville professor was found dead in Brownsville on Wednesday, according to police.

According to the Kingsville Police Department, Hueytzen James Wu, 74, was located along with his vehicle at Boca Chica Beach near the SpaceX facility. He had been reported missing since Thursday, October 1.

Witnesses who last saw Wu reported to police he appeared dazed and confused.

According to Texas A&M Kingsville’s staff directory, Wu worked as a mathematics professor.