CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WGN) — One week after a 17-year-old Illinois teen disappeared, search crews have recovered her SUV from a retention pond, according to authorities.

Brissa Romero has been missing since Dec. 4 and was last seen in Vernon Hills, located about 45 miles north of Chicago, according to the Carpentersville Police Department.

Police said the teen, who lives in Carpentersville, was traveling to a bowling alley in Vernon Hills for a holiday party before she vanished.

During a Monday evening press conference, authorities said a review of Romero’s cellphone data brought investigators to a retention pond in Vernon Hills.

A resident who lives in the area notified officers about a backpack that appeared to have floated to the edge of the pond, according to investigators.

Police said they believed the items belonged to Romero and crews were brought in to conduct a search. Authorities later pulled Romero’s badly damaged Nissan Rogue SUV from the pond.

Brissa Romero, 17, has been missing since Dec. 4. (Photo provided by the Carpentersville Police Department)

“Based on the condition of the vehicle and all the evidence we have at this point, it appears that Brissa was in that vehicle when it drove into the lake,” Vernon Hills Chief of Police Patrick Kreis said during the press conference.

Officers said they found additional surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant that recorded Romero parking her vehicle and entering the restaurant by herself before leaving, only 15 minutes before her last registered phone ping in the area of the pond.

Authorities say Romero’s body has not been found and crews will continue to search the pond and investigate the teen’s disappearance.

Police said the teen is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. Her family is offering a $14,000 cash reward for information that could lead to her return home.