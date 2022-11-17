NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Loblolly Model Train Display is set to come back to the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot, and city officials said it will be the biggest display yet.

The display is a free event and will be open starting on Nov. 25 on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. until Dec. 11.

“Nacogdoches Historic Sites Division has partnered once again with George Ellis who is graciously sharing his love for model trains with the community,” officials with the city said. “This year, George has reworked the configuration of the display and has added some new features.”

According to the city, one of the newest stops for the model train will be a lumber yard, where the train will drop off and pick up lumber. The addition is reminiscent of early lumber yards in Nacogdoches County.

This year’s display is said to be around 175 square feet featuring automated trains, vintage buildings and models of Nacogdoches businesses and East Texas attractions.