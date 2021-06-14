Monday Evening Forecast: Heat and humidity take hold

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm. Low: 76. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds and hot in the afternoon. High: 96. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon depending on what happens in the tropics. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.