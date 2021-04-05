Monday Midday Forecast: Warmer & Sunny Afternoon

Today: Partly cloudy with a little sun throughout the day high’s near 80 this afternoon. Mostly dry for most of us, those of you near deep east Texas could see an isolated shower through the day. A little bit more humid today with a southeast breeze 15mph. A gusty afternoon at times with a warm evening ahead.

Tonight: Milder around 60 degrees with a few clouds tonight. Mostly dry with a southeast breeze 5mph.

Tuesday: Warm to start in the low 60’s with partly cloudy conditions. Afternoon high’s around 80 with partly cloudy skies. Southeast breeze around 10mph continuing. Mostly dry for Tuesday with slightly increased humidity.

Wednesday: Warm to start with low’s starting off in the mid 60’s. Cloudy conditions into the afternoon where temperatures will be in the upper 70’s again with a few spots in the 80’s. A few chances to see a shower or a thunderstorm in the afternoon going into the evening. Damaging winds and isolated strong storms could be possible. Chance for storms 30%.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with low’s in the upper 50’s. A few morning showers possible as the front continues to stall near the area. Showers tapering off by the afternoon with high’s in the upper 70’s. Winds out of the north 5-10mph.

Friday: Low’s in the mid 50’s with a few clouds to start the day. Afternoon high’s near 80 for Friday. An isolated stray storm is possible in the afternoon. Winds shift back to the south 5-10mph during the day keeping us warm to start the weekend.