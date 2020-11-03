More than 5,500 Election Day ballots cast in Smith County as of noon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There have been 5,587 Election Day ballots cast in Smith County as of noon, according to election administrators.
Here are the voting numbers by location so far:
- First Baptist Church Gresham: 126
- First Baptist Whitehouse: 150
- Arp First Baptist: 174
- TJ Austin Elementary: 58
- Bell Elementary: 224
- Bethel Bible Church: 59
- Bullard Southern Baptist: 199
- Cameron Jarvis Library in Troup: 174
- Chapel Hill Fire Dept: 184
- Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 120
- Dayspring Methodist: 144
- Dover Baptist Church: 75
- Flint Baptist Church: 201
- Glass Recreation Center: 104
- Heritage Building: 216
- Hideaway: 133
- Jones Elementary: 81
- Juvenile Services: 56
- Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 342
- Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 96
- New Harmony: 75
- Old Tyler Airport: 122
- Red Springs Fire Department: 70
- Soma Church: 297
- St. Louis Baptist Church: 147
- St. Violet Baptist Church: 75
- Starrville Church of the Living God: 235
- TASCA in Whitehouse: 187
- The Hub: 326
- Three Lakes Middle School: 185
- Tyler Senior Center: 51
- UT Ornelas Center: 263
- Victor Kay Gymnasium in Winona: 132
- WorkHub: 239