More than 5,500 Election Day ballots cast in Smith County as of noon

News
Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There have been 5,587 Election Day ballots cast in Smith County as of noon, according to election administrators.

Here are the voting numbers by location so far:

  • First Baptist Church Gresham: 126
  • First Baptist Whitehouse: 150
  • Arp First Baptist: 174
  • TJ Austin Elementary: 58
  • Bell Elementary: 224
  • Bethel Bible Church: 59
  • Bullard Southern Baptist: 199
  • Cameron Jarvis Library in Troup: 174
  • Chapel Hill Fire Dept: 184
  • Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 120
  • Dayspring Methodist: 144
  • Dover Baptist Church: 75
  • Flint Baptist Church: 201
  • Glass Recreation Center: 104
  • Heritage Building: 216
  • Hideaway: 133
  • Jones Elementary: 81
  • Juvenile Services: 56
  • Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 342
  • Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 96
  • New Harmony: 75
  • Old Tyler Airport: 122
  • Red Springs Fire Department: 70
  • Soma Church: 297
  • St. Louis Baptist Church: 147
  • St. Violet Baptist Church: 75
  • Starrville Church of the Living God: 235
  • TASCA in Whitehouse: 187
  • The Hub: 326
  • Three Lakes Middle School: 185
  • Tyler Senior Center: 51
  • UT Ornelas Center: 263
  • Victor Kay Gymnasium in Winona: 132
  • WorkHub: 239

