Morris County man accused of previously raping child in Kansas arrested

MORRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK)- An East Texas man was arrested on Friday in connection to a series of rapes that happened in Ogden, Kansas, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The incidents happened from 2004 to 2012.

On Nov. 11 2020, officers filed a report for multiple rape and aggravated criminal sodomy offenses. The victim is a now 21-year-old woman.

Michael James Tschantz, 46, of Naples, was arrested this afternoon at the Naples Police Department with a Rile County District Court warrant for five counts of rape of a child under 14 years of age, wrote police.

Tschantz was booked into the Morris County Jail on a $600,000 bond. He is also awaiting extradition to the Riley County Jail.

Officers also said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Tschantz should contact Detective Brian Johnson at 785-473-2323 or bjohnson@rileycountypolice.org. You can also reach out to your local police department.

Police said they will not be releasing more information because of the nature of the case.