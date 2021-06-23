Mosquitoes in Greenville test positive for West Nile Virus

The circle shows the area in Greenville that is being spayed to kill mosquitoes

GREENIVLLE, Texas (KETK) — The city of Greenville has begun spraying to kill mosquitoes after some that were collected in traps tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes with West Nile Virus were collected in the Ridgecrest neighborhood area, said a statement from the city.

Residents in the area are asked to stay indoors four about four hours beginning at 6:30 p.m. each day through Friday as the spraying takes place, the city said.

Those who get West Nile Virus, which is spread by the bite of a mosquito, can suffer fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph glands. Only about one out of 150 people infected with West Nile virus will develop the more severe form of the disease.

To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors.

Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET, advises the city.