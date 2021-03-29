Mount Enterprise Mayor reflects on how his community and own home were affected by a tornado

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are now recovering from weekend storms, totaling three in the past week. An E-F-2 rated twister tore through Mount Enterprise leaving homes, businesses, and churches in ruins.

Most have had little to no sleep these past few days; up early in the morning to late at night, doing their best to recreate a little bit of normalcy, and one of them is the City’s Mayor, Brandon Jones.

Mayor Jones once had three large pines that stood proud and tall surrounding his home near highway 84. They’ve since been torn down. Saturday’s tornado barreled through his back and front yard. It hit everything around him, except his house.

Hearing the disturbing sound of the storm, he grabbed his wife and 14-year-old twin children and ran to his daughter’s closet, forgetting the large tree nearby, just feet away that could have killed his family if it had fallen through the wall or roof. “When I opened up the blinds and saw all the trees out I was literally thanking God that they didn’t fall towards the house,” said Jones.

Sunday, Jones said a group from Shreveport came out and helped saw the trees lying in his front yard. He also gave thanks to the people who helped pick up the pieces, from friends, neighbors, and even strangers.

Samuel Smith, CEO of an East Texas emergency response group called Hand Up Network is one of those strangers. “It’s up to us to be the stable group around them, so we love on them and take care of them and make sure they’re safe and secure, and we try to make sure where they live and their surroundings are okay,” said Smith.

Through it all, the people of Mount Enterprise are hand in hand, patiently rebuilding from the ground up.