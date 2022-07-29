TEXAS (KETK) – Law enforcement, emergency workers, tow truck drivers and TxDOT roadside employees often work just a few feet away from high-speed traffic.

The Move Over/Slow Down Law requires motorists to move over a lane or slow down to 20 MPH below the posted speed limit when approaching a law enforcement, emergency, TxDOT, or utility vehicles or a tow truck with its flashing lights activated on the side of the road.

Texas Transportation Code 545.157 was introduced into law in 2003 and originally only included typical first responder vehicles such as police cars, ambulances and fires engines.

The Texas legislature amended the move over law in 2011 to include stationary tow trucks to the list of protected emergency vehicles. In 2013 the law was further amended to include all TxDOT vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road with activated lights.

Failure to move over or slow down will result in a fine or citation of up to $2,000. Hitting an emergency worker will lead to jail time. The amendments, which was sponsored by the State Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville went into effect on September 1 of 2011 and 2013.