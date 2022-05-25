NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Jcie Little, 34, of Nacogdoches County.

Officials say she has black hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Little was reported missing by her family members on the evening of Monday, May 23, when she had not been heard from for three days, the sheriff’s office said.

She was last seen getting in a white or silver colored Ford pickup at a store in the 14000 block of US 59 N where her vehicle was found.

Little’s family says they are concerned for her wellbeing and safety.

If you have seen her of have information on her whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement officials or call the NCSO at 936-560-7777 or 936-560-7794.