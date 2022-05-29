NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Democratic Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in Napa County late Saturday night, Nexstar’s KRON has confirmed.

According to the Napa County public booking report, Paul Pelosi was arrested at approximately 11:44 p.m. He was booked at 4:13 a.m. for codes 23152(a) and 23152(b) VC, which references the California Vehicle Code that makes it “unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.”

According to booking records, Paul Pelosi was released from custody at 7:26 a.m. Sunday morning. His bail was set at $5,000.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Pelosi’s team said in a statement.

The Hill reports Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University in Rhode Island Sunday. She did not refer to her husband’s arrest in her speech.