HOUSTON (KIAH) HOUSTON!! Hubble has made history once again! NASA made the incredible announcement that the Hubble Telescope has detected the light from the farthest star ever seen by a telescope!

Since the Hubble Telescope was first released into outerspace on April 25, 1990, by the now retired space shuttle Discovery, Hubble has been peering into the vast reaches of space and time, to help us learn about the cosmos. Now, almost 32 years later, it’s discovered a star, that is changing and advancing history. This newly detected star is so far away, that its light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach Earth!

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Hubble Operations Project Scientist Ken Carpenter, with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. In his full interview below, Carpenter explains the importance of this discover, what it means for the study of stars and galaxies in both the past and future, andnot only is this exciting, but als changes what we know about the universe.