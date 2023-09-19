EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Three East Texas schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott congratulated 29 Texas schools on Tuesday that were recognized for the award including: Frankston Elementary School, McLeod Elementary School and Pittsburg Intermediate School.

“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is a special distinction, and I congratulate the students, educators, and parents of these Texas schools for their hard work and dedication to promoting excellence,” said Abbott. “Texas continues to be a national leader in education success because we prioritize the needs of our students, providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed.”

The recognition for this honor by the U.S. Department of Education is based on each schools overall academic performance or progress in achievement areas.