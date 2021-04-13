11-year-old Louisiana boy disappears while taking out the trash

CROWLEY, Louisiana (KETK) – Police are searching for an 11-year-old Louisiana boy after he went outside Monday night to take out the trash, but never made it back inside.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said Landon Thibodeaux was last seen wearing black and grey shorts, with a black shirt and flip flops. He also wears eyeglasses, police said.

Broussard said police have learned that Landon was involved in a “little school scuffle,” earlier in the day and may have been afraid of an “old fashion punishment” once he got home and faced his parents.

“We don’t know this to be the case, but there is a possibility that he may have walked away. We have officers out there looking for him around the city.” Crowley police Chief Jimmy Broussard

It is believed that Landon is still in the Crowley area. Broussard said his parents are worried and concerned for his safety.

If you see him, you are urged to contact Crowley police.