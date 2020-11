NEW YORK (KETK) – Two dead newborn babies were found in a New York City building wrapped in paper, according to a report from NBC News.

The report states that a superintendent of the Bronx building found the infants at 2 p.m. on Monday. They were later pronounced dead at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

It is unknown if the babies are related or what the cause of death is.

No other details have been made available.

