3 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.

ILLINOIS (AP/WTVO) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night around 6:55 p.m. in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the suspected gunman.



Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea briefs reporters at the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.

Rockford police work in the second-floor bar area after a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.

















Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released the folloiwng statement: “I’m angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery. I appreciate all of our first responders who quickly and heroically arrived to secure the scene.

“Our investigators have much work ahead of them to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible. Please give the police the space they need to investigate this event and keep all in your prayers.”

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.