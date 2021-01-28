35 YEARS LATER: Remembering those lost in the Challenger explosion

TYLER, Texas (KETK/AP) – Thursday marks the 35th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion, which took the lives of seven people, including teacher Christa McAuliffe.

The 1986 explosion was broadcast live on television as millions from around the country tuned in to watch the first teacher be sent into space.

Instead, they witnessed the shuttle turn tragic as it exploded over Cape Canaveral, Florida 73 seconds after launch. The disaster left a generational mark, much like the JFK assassination and 9/11.

Concord, New Hampshire, where McAuliffe was from, later built and named a planetarium and discovery center for McAuliffe. There is also an elementary school named for her.

Netflix released a series back in September that was meant to show the human side of the tragedy. Family members of each astronaut were interviewed and told how their backgrounds led them to that fateful day.

The more they dug, the more they found extraordinary people: Ellison Onizuka was the first Asian American in space and Ronald McNair was the second African American. Judith Resnik was the second American woman in space and the first Jewish woman.

“We wanted to humanize these astronauts and wanted you to know these characters and understand the human side of this whole story,” co-director Daniel Junge said.

Watching the series was a “rollercoaster ride of emotion” for June Scobee Rodgers, the widow of Challenger commander Dick Scobee and who helped establish the Challenger Center for Space Science Education.

“There is sadness and as a reminder of that tremendous private grief that was made so public,” Scobee Rodgers said. But there is also home movies of her late husband having fun with family and friends. “There are wonderful snippets of joy.”

She credited the filmmakers for telling a story “no one else has ever been able to do. There’s been many, many stories, but they give it the serious respect that it deserves by telling the whole story.”

Months after the disaster, the cause was revealed: O-ring seals failed, causing leaks in the right booster rocket. An investigation found some workers had warned NASA about the danger of launching Challenger because the O-rings grew brittle in cold weather. But NASA was under pressure to keep to its ambitious flight schedule and the risk was deemed acceptable.