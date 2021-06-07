6 killed, including 4 children, in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KETK) – A driver heading the wrong way on a Kentucky interstate hit a car carrying five people on Sunday, killing all six of them. According to local police, four of the victims were children.

The wrong-way driver was headed south, but driving in the northbound lane when it hit the family’s car. The five people in the northbound car were identified as:

Catherine Greene (30)

Santanna Greene (11)

Karmen Greene (9)

Brayden Boxwell (5)

Jack Greene (2)

The wrong-way driver was identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, who was 38. She and Karmen Greene were pronounced dead at the scene while the other four died at a local hospital.

Police said they had received a call about a wrong-way driver, but could not locate the car before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.