6 killed, including 4 children, in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KETK) – A driver heading the wrong way on a Kentucky interstate hit a car carrying five people on Sunday, killing all six of them. According to local police, four of the victims were children.

The wrong-way driver was headed south, but driving in the northbound lane when it hit the family’s car. The five people in the northbound car were identified as:

  • Catherine Greene (30)
  • Santanna Greene (11)
  • Karmen Greene (9)
  • Brayden Boxwell (5)
  • Jack Greene (2)

The wrong-way driver was identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, who was 38. She and Karmen Greene were pronounced dead at the scene while the other four died at a local hospital.

Police said they had received a call about a wrong-way driver, but could not locate the car before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

