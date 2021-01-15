8 injured in New York after bus hangs off overpass

NEW YORK (KETK/NBC) – At least eight people were injured in New York late Thursday night after a bus veered off the road, leaving the front half hanging off an overpass.

The driver was injured in the crash along with several passengers. All the injuries were considered minor, with the worst being an injured jaw.

Their injuries were consistent with a fall from about 50 feet, according to FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper who oversaw emergency medical treatment.

The MTA said it was too early in the investigation to identify a cause of the accident, but they did say the driver was not impaired. They released the following statement:

“The MTA’s goal is to have the safest transportation system in the nation, and when an incident like this occurs we take it very seriously. We are conducting a full investigation and will implement lessons learned in order to prevent it from happening again. We are certain this was a terrifying incident for those customers on the bus. Our hearts go out to them with hope that they can recover quickly.”

Delays were expected in the area until a crane could remove the bus from the bridge.