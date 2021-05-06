94-year-old who went viral with ‘I need more beer’ sign last year dies

PITTSBURGH (KETK) – A 94-year-old Pennsylvania woman who went viral during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic when she made a sign saying she needed more beer has died.
Olive Veronesi made national headlines last year with her dry-erase board up to a window, saying “I need more beer!!”
Veronesi’s viral plea ended up with Coors Light delivering beer to her.
“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day,” Mark Linder, with Molson Coors.
“I have a beer every night,” she told KDKA last year. “You know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.”
She says that she was down to her last 12-pack when a relative snapped the viral photo.
