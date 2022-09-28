UVALDE, TEXAS (AP) — A road accident in Texas Wednesday evening killed two people and left 10 injured, police said.

Authorities in Uvalde said the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 90 near the downtown area of Uvalde, KSAT-TV reported.

Border Patrol agents reportedly saw a black truck speeding on the highway before crashing into an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The dead and injured were in the passenger truck, said police, who closed the intersection while the Department of Public Safety began an investigation.

Uvalde was the site of a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students with an AR-15-style rifle inside a fourth grade classroom.