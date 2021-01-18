AP: U.S. Capitol officials evacuated during inauguration rehearsal, fire extinguished

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – According to the Associated Press, officials say an evacuation at inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat.

DC Fire and EMS said that the fire was located on the on the 100 block of H Street SE was extinguished.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

The U.S. Secret Service said that public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shut down. There was no perceived threat to the public.

The US Capitol Police also release a statement:

“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.“

According to the DC Fire and EMS, the fire involved a homeless tent beneath the freeway. The occupant indicated she used propane which DC Fire and EMS said may explain the report of “explosion”. One person suffered a non-life threatening injury.