Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies of cancer

(KETK) — American astronaut Michael Collins, who stayed behind in the command module of Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969, while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin traveled to the lunar surface to become the first humans to walk on the moon, died on Wednesday at age 90, his family said.

The statement said:

“We regret to share that our beloved father and grandfather passed away today, after a valiant battle with cancer. He spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side.

Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly. Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did. We will honor his wish for us to celebrate, not mourn, that life. Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.

Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time. Details on services will be forthcoming. “

Often described as the “forgotten” third astronaut on the historic mission, Collins remained alone for more than 21 hours until his two colleagues returned in the lunar module. He lost contact with mission control in Houston each time the spacecraft circled the dark side of the moon.

The death of Collins also was verified by NASA.

We mourn the passing of Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted humanity's first voyage to the surface of another world. An advocate for exploration, @AstroMCollins inspired generations and his legacy propels us further into the cosmos:

The three Apollo 11 astronauts, happy to be back on earth again after their epic voyage to the moon, smile as they answer questions from quarantine in an isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. From left are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, holding microphone, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

The Apollo 11 astronauts are shown with their wives relaxing on steps of Norwegian Defense Ministers mountain cottage after a grouse hunt in Oslo, Norway, Oct. 12, 1969. From left to right are Michael Collins and his wife Pat, Neil Armstrong and his wife Janet, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and his wife Joan. (AP Photo)

Apollo 11 astronauts shake hands at Orly Field, outside Paris,, Oct. 9, 1969 with helmeted police motorcyclists who escorted them during their one-day visit to Paris on October 8. The spacemen, from left, are Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong. The hand-shaking took place before the astronauts boarded a plane bound for Amsterdam, Netherlands, on their goodwill trip around the world. (AP Photo)

President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, left to right, are: Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin. (AP Photo)

Apollo 11 Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., are riding in this spacecraft as it lifts off the pad at Cape Kennedy, Fl., July 16, 1969. (AP Photo/NASA)

**ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, JULY 20** FILE – In this July 24, 1969 file photo, President Richard Nixon, back to camera, greets the Apollo 11 astronauts in the quarantine van on board the U.S.S. Hornet after splashdown and recovery. The Apollo 11 crew from left: Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin. (AP Photo, file)

FILE – In this 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot. (AP Photo, file)

**ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, JULY 20** FILE – In this July 20, 1999 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, Neil Armstrong, center, and astronauts Buzz Aldrin, are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal, at a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum in Washington. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, file)

Collins wrote an account of his experiences in his 1974 autobiography, “Carrying the Fire,” but largely shunned publicity.

“I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have,” Collins said in comments released by NASA in 2009.

Collins was born in Rome on Oct. 31, 1930 – the same year as both Armstrong and Aldrin. He was the son of a U.S. Army major general and, like his father, attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, graduating in 1952.

Like many of the first generation of American astronauts, Collins started out as an Air Force test pilot.

In 1963, he was chosen by NASA for its astronaut program, still in its early days but ramping up quickly at the height of the Cold War as the United States sought to push ahead of the Soviet Union and fulfill President John F. Kennedy’s pledge of landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

His second, and final, spaceflight was the historic Apollo 11.

He avoided much of the media fanfare that greeted the astronauts on their return to Earth, and was later often critical of the cult of celebrity.

After a short stint in government, Collins became director of the National Air and Space Museum, stepping down in 1978. He was also the author of a number of space-related books.

His strongest memory from Apollo 11, he said, was looking back at the Earth, which he said seemed “fragile.”

“I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of 100,000 miles, their outlook could be fundamentally changed. That all-important border would be invisible, that noisy argument silenced,” he said.

His family’s statement said they know “how lucky Mike felt to live the life he did.”

“Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.”

