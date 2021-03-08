Biden to make first prime-time address Thursday marking 1 year of pandemic shutdown

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(KETK/NBC) – According to the White House, President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first prime-time address Thursday night, marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden would use the address to “discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered.”

This will be Biden’s first address in prime time, according to NBC. March 11 marks almost exactly a full year since the nationwide shut down last year.

In the speech, Biden will highlight “the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal.”

This comes as the government rolls out new pandemic-related policies and guidelines. The House is expected to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill later this week. The Senate passed the bill Saturday.

Psaki said Monday that the nation was “one huge step closer to passing one of the most consequential and most progressive pieces of legislation in American history.”

The CDC recently put out new guidelines for fully-vaccinated people, stating they can now gather indoors without masks.