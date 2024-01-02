WASHINGTON (KETK) — A Carthage man was found guilty on Tuesday of several counts after waiving a jury trial in a Capitol riot case.

The prosecution and defense agreed to a stipulated bench trial. A stipulated bench trial means that both parties agreed to present certain facts in court to a judge instead of a jury.

Alex Kirk Harkrider was charged alongside Ryan Nichols, a Longview resident, on several felonies in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot. Nichols pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Harkrider was found guilty of these counts, according to court documents:

Civil Disorder: Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Tampering with a witness, victim or informant: Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Theft/Embezzlement of U.S property: Theft of government property

Temporary residence of the president: Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Temporary residence of the president: Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds: Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building

Harkrider’s sentencing is set for May 9.