Conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rush Limbaugh, a conservative media icon, died Wednesday at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

His wife Kathryn made the announcement on his radio show.

Limbaugh revealed the diagnosis last January and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at President Trump’s last State of the Union Address. The medal was presented by First Lady Melania Trump.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” President Trump said during the address.

In his last radio broadcast last year, Limbaugh said that he wasn’t even expected to make it as long as he had.

“You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are,” he said.

