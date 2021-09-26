DiGiorno recalls more than 27,800 pounds of frozen pizza due to undeclared allergens

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nestlé USA Inc. has issued a recall of 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.

The product contains textured soy protein, a known allergen which was not declared on the product label.

The frozen pepperoni pizza product carton may actually contain frozen three meat pizza, which contains soy protein.

The pizza products were produced June 30, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view the labels here]:

26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint that a three meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.