Dramatic video shows man falling out of moving SUV onto busy roadway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man was seen on video jumping out of a moving SUV Saturday near Gloria Switch Road in Lafayette.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. when the driver of an SUV veered into a ditch, struck a pick-up truck and then sped away.

As the driver sped away from the crash, the front seat passenger is seen jumping from the moving vehicle onto the roadway.

He appears unhurt as he gets up to gather his belongings.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the incident began when the passenger hitched a ride from Lafayette to Opelousas for $10.

At I-49 and Gloria Switch Road, the passenger told police that the driver began acting “weird” and driving erratic.

“He told us he asked the driver to slow down and let him out, but the driver kept going and drove off the roadway,” Griffin said.

An argument between the passenger and driver began and the driver lost control, Griffin said.

“He (the passenger) then told us that he decided to make a jump from the SUV.”

Multiple eyewitnesses contacted police after following the vehicle, Griffin said.

Stoney Faulk was arrested after ditching the vehicle behind an apartment complex and running from police,

He was later captured and issued a summons.

No injuries were reported.