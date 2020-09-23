FBI issues warning about disinformation regarding 2020 election results

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued a warning about the potential threat posed by attempts to spread disinformation regarding the 2020 election results.

Officials say that cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information in an attempt to discredit the electoral process.

State and local officials require several days to weeks to certify election results.

The increased use of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 protocols could leave officials with incomplete results on election night.

Cybercriminals could exploit the time required to certify and announce election results by disseminating disinformation.

The FBI and CISA urge the public to critically evaluate the sources of information they consume and seek out reliable and verified information from trusted sources.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Seek out information from trustworthy sources

Verify through multiple reliable sources

For information about final election results, rely on local government election officials

Report potential election crimes

If appropriate, make use of in-platform tools offered by social media companies for reporting suspicious posts.

The FBI will be responsible for investigating malign foreign influence targeting election infrastructure and other U.S. democratic institutions.

The CISA will be responsible for protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure from physical and cyber threats.