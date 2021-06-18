Fire, explosion at Camp Minden rattles nearby residents

by: KTAL Staff

Camp Minden Training Site

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an explosion and fire at Camp Minden late Friday morning that rattled nearby residents.

Webster Sheriff Jason Parker says about 15 employees were inside when it happened around 9:45 a.m. at the GOEX black powder facility on the installation. Everyone was got out safely and there were no injuries reported.

Parker said the fire was brought under control by 11:30 a.m., but there will be a 24 to 48-hour waiting period as a safety precaution before investigators will be able to enter the area.

Residents who live nearby reported seeing and feeling the explosion, but Parker said no evacuations were necessary.

According to the company’s website, GOEX manufactures black powder for competitive shooters, recreational shooting, muzzleloading hunters and the U.S. Military.

