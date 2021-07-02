Firefighter’s 7-year-old daughter found in Surfside rubble as death count rises to 20

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partially collapsed the week before, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (KETK/WFLA) — Rescue crews combing through the rubble at the Champlain Towers found the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.

“We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2.” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban

Our sister station WFLA reports that the girl was found late Thursday evening and her body was brought to the father, who was at the scene searching for survivors.

Her father draped his jacket over her body, placed an American flag on the gurney, and with her uncle, escorted the child’s body away from the collapse site and through a group of first responders who had lined up to pay their respects.

One more person was confirmed dead Friday morning and the death toll has now risen to 20. There are still 128 people unaccounted for.