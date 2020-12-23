Five people dead after man fleeing police crashes into car full of teenagers

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: NBC New York

YONKERS, New York (KETK/NBC) – Five people were killed in New York late Tuesday night when a man fleeing from police in a high-speed chase slammed into another car full of teenagers.

According to NBC News, Yonkers police attempted to pull over 36-year-old Devon Haywood in a white Infiniti sedan that was driving “beyond reckless speeds.”

Just before 9:30 p.m. local time, he slammed into a Nissan that was occupied by four 18-year-old men. The impact was so violent that it tore the Nissan in half.

The teens were all pronounced dead at the scene while Haywood was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called the incident “tragic” in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Four young lives were cut short by the recklessness of one individual. Let this be a lesson to all who drive at excessive speeds — it not only puts your life at risk but also the innocent lives with whom you share the road.”

Mike Spano

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51