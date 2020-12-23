Five people dead after man fleeing police crashes into car full of teenagers

YONKERS, New York (KETK/NBC) – Five people were killed in New York late Tuesday night when a man fleeing from police in a high-speed chase slammed into another car full of teenagers.

According to NBC News, Yonkers police attempted to pull over 36-year-old Devon Haywood in a white Infiniti sedan that was driving “beyond reckless speeds.”

Just before 9:30 p.m. local time, he slammed into a Nissan that was occupied by four 18-year-old men. The impact was so violent that it tore the Nissan in half.

The teens were all pronounced dead at the scene while Haywood was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Yonkers, NY – With deep sadness, Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner John J. Mueller regret to inform that five individuals have died as a result of a tw…#YonkersPD @CityofYonkers pic.twitter.com/v0KWEncUS3 — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) December 23, 2020

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called the incident “tragic” in a statement released on Wednesday.