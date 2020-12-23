Five people dead after man fleeing police crashes into car full of teenagers

YONKERS, New York (KETK/NBC) – Five people were killed in New York late Tuesday night when a man fleeing from police in a high-speed chase slammed into another car full of teenagers.
According to NBC News, Yonkers police attempted to pull over 36-year-old Devon Haywood in a white Infiniti sedan that was driving “beyond reckless speeds.”
Just before 9:30 p.m. local time, he slammed into a Nissan that was occupied by four 18-year-old men. The impact was so violent that it tore the Nissan in half.
The teens were all pronounced dead at the scene while Haywood was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called the incident “tragic” in a statement released on Wednesday.
“Four young lives were cut short by the recklessness of one individual. Let this be a lesson to all who drive at excessive speeds — it not only puts your life at risk but also the innocent lives with whom you share the road.”Mike Spano