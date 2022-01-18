Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida, had an interesting day in the field over the weekend when she rescued a monkey and dog during the same shift.

According to a tweet from the St. Pete Police on Sunday, the officer first found the dog wandering on a local street.

The pooch got to ride in the back of the officer’s cruiser before he was sent to the St. Petersburg Animal Hospital. A few hours later, officers said he was reunited with his owner.

Later in the day, photos show the same officer rescuing a little monkey that had been injured.

“Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!” a second St. Pete Police tweet read. “We turned him over to @MyFWC.”

The monkey’s owner had not been located as of Sunday.