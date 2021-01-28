‘Guardian Angel’ mail carrier hailed as hero after helping save the life of elderly woman

CHICAGO (KETK/WMAQ) – Shonda Lemon is an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service and had been delivering in a Chicago-area neighborhood for about four years.

She knows many residents and keeps a special eye on some, saying “The elders on my route are dear to my heart.”

Shonda noticed her 89-year-old friend Helen was not picking up her special rubber band bundles for easy-grabbing for three days and began to worry.

Day after day she wasn’t getting the rubber bands. I knew there was something wrong. Shonda Lemon

Lemon knocked on the door and when no one answered, she called police to perform a welfare check. Helen was found on the floor after she had fallen and could not get up.

Her niece, Mary, said she had “feared the worst.” Helen however was alive, but hurt and weak.

Shonda was overcome with emotion when she heard the news.

“Police called me to know that she’s alive. When you heard that? When I heard that my heart trembled. It made me cry.” Shonda Lemon

Mary met up with Shonda to say thanks. Her coworkers are hailing her as a hero, but Shonda doesn’t see it that way.

“On being called a hero, hahaha yeah. I don’t look at myself as a hero. Just look at myself as one of God’s children looking after his other kids. That was my blessing for the day. That she was ok.”

Helen is in rehab building up her strength and was extremely grateful for Shonda. She is thrilled that Shonda is getting the recognition she deserves.