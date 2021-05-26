Heinz offering $25k ‘dream job’ to lucky burger lover

(NEXSTAR) – Heinz is looking for a “Head Burger Artist” – the job involves making money, traveling and eating … if you’re into that sort of thing.

Along with a $25,000 award, the winner – and one friend – will be given three two-night trips to try burgers in the U.S. cities of their choosing.

Heinz will then invite the contest winner to consult on a future condiment innovation while staying at Heinz Headquarters’ Bed N Burger.

To be considered for the role – which also comes with a lifetime supply of Heinz condiments – you have to create your own burger “masterpiece” and submit a photo by June 19.

“Burger experts” at Heinz will award a winner in each of seven sauce categories with a $157 prepaid card and Heinz swag. At the end of the summer, those winners will face off to see who is chosen to be the “Head Burger Artist.”

“Here at Heinz, we recognize the magic in making memories on burger night thanks to the way our condiments are used to create unique burger masterpieces,” Ashleigh Gibson, Brand Director of Heinz, said in a news release.

To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old and have a Twitter and/or Instagram account. For complete rules see the Heinz Art of the Burger website.